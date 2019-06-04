4-year-old girl dies in car fire

A four-year-old girl was killed Tuesday afternoon when she was caught in a car that went up in flames near the village of Jib in the new Giv'on area, north of Jerusalem.

Fire crews were called to extinguish the fire and rescued the girl from the burning vehicle when she was in critical condition.

The Magen David Adom team that was summoned to the scene was forced to declare her death after finding her with severe burns and no signs of life.

An initial examination by the fire department shows that the vehicle was apparently parked next to the building and may have been abandoned. The vehicle was burned and the body of the girl was found inside.

Magen David Adom paramedics Moshe Blach and Itzik Goldfarb said, "When we got to the place we saw a burning vehicle, and inside it was a girl who was probably trapped inside the parked car. Immediately after the fire extinguishing operations were completed, we performed medical examinations on the 4 year old girl who suffered from burns. She had no signs of life, and we could only determine her death. At the same time, we treated family members who suffered from anxiety."