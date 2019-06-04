Live: Moskowitz Prize For Zionism 2019

Yehudit Katsover, Nadia Matar, Prof. Moshe Kopel, Dr. Aliza Bloch receive Oz Zion Prize for work in various fields on behalf of Zionism.

At the Binyanei Hauma convention center in Jerusalem, the Moszowitz ceremony for the "Oz Zion" and "Ruach Zion" awards is being held for the year 2019, as is the case every year during the week of Jerusalem Day.

The winners of the Oz Zion Prize for 2019 are Yehudit Katzover and Nadia Matar, chairpersons of the Sovereignty Movement, founded by Women in Green, Prof. Moshe Kopel, founder and chairman of the Kohelet Forum, and Dr. Aliza Bloch, Mayor of Beit Shemesh.

The winners of the "Ruach Zion" award are Dr. Maor Fried, founder and director of the "Lilmod Lehatsliach" ("Learning to Succeed") organization, and Ruty Antuhun-Turetzky, who works to connect Israeli Society to the heritage of Ethiopian Jewry.

The festive ceremony for the award will include a performance by singer Avraham Fried, who will host the singer Amir Dadon.

A dubbed video of the event will be broadcast later tonight.