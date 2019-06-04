Putin attends unveiling of monument to Jewish resistance in WW2

Russian President attends ceremony at Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow for monument to 'heroes of resistance' of camps, ghettos.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the unveiling of a monument to the "heroes of the resistance in Nazi camps and Jewish ghettos during World War II" at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow Tuesday.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar, President of the Federation of Jewish Communities Alexander Boroda, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center Viktor Vekselberg.

Putin said that the ceremony that Jews who resisted the Nazi regime in the concentration camps and ghettos “are victims, prisoners of concentration camps, but they are without a doubt also winners.”