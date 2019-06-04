'Ban McDonald's from airport because it boycotts Judea, Samaria'

Samaria leader Yossi Dagan: McDonald’s shouldn't be given tender to open at Ben Gurion because it won't open branches in Judea and Samaria.

McDonald’s should not be given a tender to open at Ben Gurion Airport because it will not open branches in Judea and Samaria communities, a Samaria leader has charged.

The unwillingness to open McDonald’s franchises in Judea and Samaria is a boycott and therefore illegal under Israeli law, Samarian Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan has charged, Ynet reported.

“A company that boycotts part of the state must not be allowed to compete in government tenders,” Dagan said in a letter this week to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Transport Minister Israel Katz and Airports Authority director-general Yaakov Ganot.

“I call upon you, by virtue of the authority granted by the law, to limit the participation of any company in boycotting a government tender, including McDonald’s,” he said.

McDonald’s Israel is headed by Omri Padan, a founder of the radical leftist organization Peace Now. In 2013, Padan said he would not open a branch in a new mall in Ariel because it is located in Judea and Samaria.

McDonald’s Israel said the international McDonald’s office has not approved branches in the Judea and Samaria.