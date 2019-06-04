Mother of the 'Zionist Admor' passes away

Rebbetzin Zipporah Friedman, the mother of Rabbi Hosea Friedman Ben-Shalom, the leader of Pașhkan Hasidism, passes away at age of 93.

Rebbetzin Zipporah Friedman passed away at the age of 93. Friedman is the daughter of Rabbi Chaim Meir Hagar, the fourth Rebbe of the Vizhnitz Hasidism, who was a member of the Council of Torah Sages and one of the leaders of Orthodox Judaism.

Her funeral will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday evening. The procession will leave from the large Beit Midrash in Kiryat Vizhnitz to the cemetery in Bnei Brak, where she will be buried.

During the Second World War, Friedman and her family were smuggled out of Hungary and moved to Bucharest, the capital of Romania. There she married her husband, Rabbi Yisrael Friedman.

She immigrated to Israel in 1946 and was, together with her husband, one of the founders of Kibbutz Shefayim. Friedman was at one point secretary of the kibbutz and during their 18 years of residence there they observed Orthodox religious practice in secret.

Afterwards, they moved to the Sa'ad municipal kibbutz in Jerusalem's Gilo neighborhood. Her husband was called the "knitted kippah Rebbe" because despite his Hasidic dress he continued to wear a knitted skullcap.

Her son, Rabbi Hosea Friedman Ben-Shalom, is a former reserve officer who served as the head of the pre-military Beit Yisrael pre-military academy and was appointed two years ago to be the head of the Pashkan Hasidim after the death of his father. He is known as the 'Zionist Admor.'