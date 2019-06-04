Sephora tries to cover up after mislabeling Israel 'Palestine'

Makeup company says it 'does not ship to Palestine' after being asked if it ships to Israel.

Sephora, a US-based cosmetics and skincare company, has come under fire for stating that it "does not ship to Palestine" when asked if the company ships to Israel.

The ruckus came after an Israeli Instagram user responded Monday to a Sephora advertisement with the innocent question, "Do you ship to Israel??"

"We do not ship to Palestine at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience caused," Sephora's social media account replied.

Later, the company linked to its shipping policies, and tweeted: "Yesterday Sephora was asked on Instagram if we ship to Israel, and then asked if we ship to Palestine. Our US-based dotcom does not ship to Israel or Palestine. We responded as such. Our responses were about shipping capabilities only and should not be interpreted as anything else."