

IDF mourns Pres. Rivlin's wife Nechama, says she opened her home and heart to soldiers, served as a role model for many. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Yonatan Sindel/Flash 90 Nechama and President Reuven Rivlin The IDF on Tuesday mourned the passing of Nechama Rivlin, wife of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. Nechama died Tuesday morning, one day shy of her 74th birthday. "IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, the members of the IDF General Staff, and IDF officers and soldiers bow their heads in sorrow with the passing of Mrs. Nechama Rivlin and join the mourning of the President of Israel, Mr. Reuven Rivlin and his family," an IDF statement read.



"Mrs. Nechama Rivlin, a woman of action and charity, was a role model for many Israelis.



"Mrs. Rivlin visited many IDF bases and contributed to the well-being of its soldiers. She opened her home and her heart to the soldiers of the IDF and was an embodiment of good-hearted Israeli spirit in her blessed work for the greater good.



"The IDF will mourn her loss. May her memory be a blessing."

