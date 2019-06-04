Jared Kushner to discuss Middle East with EU chief

President Trump's senior advisor, Jared Kushner, to meet with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels to discuss Mideast.

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and Middle East peace adviser Jared Kushner will hold talks with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Tuesday, the European Union announced Tuesday afternoon.

"The president will meet Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump. They will discuss the Middle East situation and other geopolitical issues," commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters.