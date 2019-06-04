Kinneret rose 11 centimeters in May

Dead Sea level still dropping, but less than last year.

After an unusually rainy winter, summer has arrived, bringing with it a drop in water levels in natural water sources.

According to the Water Authority, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose 11 centimeters during the month of May, and currently stands at 211.18 meters below sea level. And due to the water flowing into the lake, the chloride concentration has dropped to 282 milligrams per liter.

Since the beginning of the hydrological year on October 1, the Kinneret has risen 3.25 meters, and since the beginning of the winter, it rose 3.48 meters. Another 2.38 meters are required until the Kinneret reaches its maximum capacity.

Meanwhile, the Dead Sea's level dropped 10 centimeters during May, and currently stands at 433.57 meters below sea level. However, last year the Dead Sea's level dropped 14 centimeters during the same period.

Since the beginning of the hydrological year, the Dead Sea's level has dropped a total of 53 centimeters. The flow rates of natural springs and the Jordan River have also slowed.