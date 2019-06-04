Israeli leaders mourn the passing of Israel's First Lady, Nechama Rivlin. 'She was a great woman, yet unpretentious.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu mourned the passing of First Lady Nechama Rivlin Tuesday morning, and offered his condolences to President Reuven Rivlin.

“Along with the rest of the Israeli people, my wife Sara, and I express our deepest condolences over the death of the First Lady of Israel, Nechama Rivlin,” Netanyahu said.

“We all prayed for her recovery during the time recently when she was struggling bravely and with great power for her life. We send our condolences from the depths of our hearts to the President and all of his family. May her memory be a blessing.”

Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel (Likud) said that the people of Israel “said goodbye” to Mrs. Rivlin “with a heavy heart,” calling her a “woman who was great in her unpretentiousness, and simple in her greatness. Nechama leaves behind a great legacy of loving people, of striving for the unity of Israel, and accepting those who are different.”

Outgoing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) also offered her condolences: “Together with all the citizens of Israel, I share in President Reuven Rivlin’s mourning over the passing of his wife, Nechama. The Rivlins were exemplary as a couple, and for their love of truth. I merited to know Nechama personally over the past few years, and found an amazing personality, with great love for the State of Israel and its people.”

Science Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) called Mrs. Rivlin’s passing a “sad day” for the State of Israel.

“I offer my condolences to President Rivlin and the whole family on the passing of Mrs. Nechama Rivlin. I knew Nechama for many years before she became the First Lady. She was an impressive woman, broadminded, attentive to all, and open to everyone. This is a sad day for the Rivlin family and the State of Israel.”