Martin Oliner: What Trump did was 'unimaginable', wonderful

Martin Oliner, president of the Religious Zionists of America, spoke at the Israel Day Concert about the importance of gratitude.

"There's nothing more important in life than hakaras hatov (gratitude)," Oliner said. "This is the most beautiful time that we've ever lived in, this is where we're at, this is the situation, where we have the most wonderful wonderful situation."

"We have enormous hakaras hatov to the President of the United States Donald Trump. There is no one like him... We have tremendous tremendous hakaras hatov to all the people around him.

"Look at the miracle that happened in our lifetime, is that unimaginable? Yes! It's unimaginable.

"Thank you, President Trump, thank you for everything you've done."

"It's more than that, hodu lashem ki tov ki le'olam chasdo (praise G-d for He is good, for His kindness is everlasting).... We can never forget that Yom Yerushalayim (Jerusalem Day), that the 71st anniversary of the State of Israel, is all because of G-d, G-d's gift to us. We were zoche (merited) what no other generation was zoche."