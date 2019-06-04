Hamas launching mass-funding campaign

Hamas' "military wing" to send hundreds of millions of text messages to Muslims around the world asking for funds.

Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Monday that his organization was planning to send hundreds of millions of text messages to Muslims around the world in order to raise money for its activities.

The text messages, he said, will be sent in eight languages and the money collected will be intended to "support the open campaign with the supreme enemy of the Islamic nation."

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nahala called on Muslims around the world to unite and announce support for the organizations fighting the Arab regimes collaborating with the United States and the "Zionist entity."

"The responsibility has become clearer, and we need the voice of the Arab peoples who will support the struggle with whatever they have," said Nahala.

The Al-Qassam Brigades has in the past urged supporters of the “Palestinian resistance” to transfer financial aid to the organization via the electronic currency Bitcoin.

While Hamas runs Gaza, having taken it over violently from its rival Fatah group, it is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and others.

It has faced financial woes in recent years as banks have sought to ensure they have no dealings with the organization.

Iran is a supporter of Hamas and provides the terrorist organization with both weapons and money. Last week, a Hamas-affiliated website reported that Iran had agreed to pay Gazan "martyrs'" families a total of half a million dollars.