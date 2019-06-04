Netanyahu to appoint Justice Minister on Tuesday

Netanyahu will have to appoint a replacement for Ayelet Shaked immediately due to the legal cases against him.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will have to announce as soon as Tuesday who will be appointed Justice Minister in place of the dismissed minister Ayelet Shaked.

Netanyahu had planned to announce the appointment only next week, but lawyers from the Prime Minister's Office and the Justice Ministry said during consultations that, because of the pending indictments against him and the fact that he is waiting for a hearing, he cannot serve as Justice Minister even for a short period of time, Channel 13 News reported Monday.

For now, it is not clear whether the appointment will be a temporary one with a defined time period, or an appointment that will hold until the next government is formed.

Sources in the Likud estimate that Netanyahu is considering three candidates for the position: Minister Yariv Levin, who has announced that he prefers not to be appointed as an acting minister at this stage, Minister Ze’ev Elkin and Deputy Minister Tzipi Hotovely.

Netanyahu also needs to find two replacements to join the political-security cabinet after the dismissal of ministers Bennett and Shaked, and he may do so on Tuesday as well.

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) earlier on Monday rejected the demand of the United Right party to receive the education and justice portfolios at this stage, in the light of the dismissal of Bennett and Shaked.

"These portfolios should remain with the Likud only. We cannot give them to any other list or faction. This is what we promised our voters - the justice and education portfolios need to stay in Likud,” Zohar said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.