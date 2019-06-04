PA spokesman: Kushner showing contempt for Palestinians

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman of the Palestinian Authority (PA), on Monday blasted Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, over his statements that he is uncertain that the Palestinian people can maintain independent rule.

Abu Rudeineh called Kushner’s comments "a provocation against the Palestinian people and the Arab and Islamic nation, which reflects the failure of the ‘Deal of the Century.’”

"We are telling the American administration and Mr. Kushner that the Palestinian people are the ones who will realize their self-determination and are more capable than others of building a modern Palestinian state. We do not wait for approval from anyone to rescue ourselves from the occupation," said the spokesman.

He further claimed that Kushner’s remarks showed the continued support of the American administration for Israel. He added that "the continued contempt of the US for the Palestinians' right to rescue themselves from the occupation and establish an independent state will not lead to peace and stability in the region and in the world."

Abu Rudeineh’s comments follow Kushner’s interview on "Axios on HBO", in which he said that he believes the Palestinians "should have self-determination" but also pointed out that they would need "need to have a fair judicial system ... freedom of press, freedom of expression, tolerance for all religions" before the Palestinian territories can become "investable."

Earlier on Monday, PLO Executive Committee Secretary General Saeb Erekat criticized Kushner’s comments.

"Kushner is very much indifferent about Palestinians. He has disqualified himself from any role in the peace making. I call upon Arabs not to talk to these settlers (Kushner, Greenblatt, FrIedman) about peace. They are planning prosperity for the settlers?" Erekat said.

Kushner’s interview comes ahead of the publication of the Trump administration’s peace plan. The PA has been boycotting the US ever since President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017, and has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled.