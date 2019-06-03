Will Ehud Barak form a new party?

According to report, former prime minister is considering returning to political life and running at the head of an independent list.

Former prime minister Ehud Barak is considering returning to the political arena and running at the head of an independent list, Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, Labor MKs were pressed in recent days to approve Barak's appointment as interim chairman for a year, but rejected the proposal.

Barak resigned from political life six years ago, after splitting off from the Labor Party over long-term disagreements with its members.

Ehud Barak did not issue a response to the report.

Labor Party institutions are to convene tomorrow, Tuesday, to decide on elections for party leadership after the era of Avi Gabbay.