Air Force Commander issues unusual statement

The Israel Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin uttered an interesting statement during the ceremony exchanging the commander of the Ramat David base last week.

According to a Kann 11 report, the Air Force Commander said "In the last two years ... these were wing 1 squadrons who sought contact, initiated and stretched the IAF's operational reach ... as in the north, so in the Gaza Strip and even in the Red Sea."

Norkin apparently was referring to helicopters of the naval reconnaissance squadron operating with naval vessels in the Gulf, but to admit activity in the Red Sea - especially on the background of the tensions in the Gulf - is exceptional.

Kann also revealed that the information identifying Iran as responsible for sabotaging vessels off the United Arab Emirates near the Straits of Hormuz also originates from information collected by the Israeli Mossad.

The United States is planning to reveal in coming days information that will indicate that Iran is responsible for the actions against the tankers, apparently before the UN Security Council.