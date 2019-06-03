PM approves public gender separation in coalition agreements

Before Knesset disbanded, haredi demand was accepted to abolish prohibition on segregation between women and men in public places.

In the coalition agreements that were formulated prior to the attempt to establish the fifth Netanyahu government, before the dispersal, the haredim demanded that the prohibition on segregation between women and men in public places be abolished. This was first published on Monday night on the evening Kann 11 news.

The Likud issued a denial in reaction to the publication, "There was no agreement with the haredi parties on cancelling separation between men and women in public events."

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu pushed back against comments made by coalition allies over the weekend regarding the role of religious law in the State of Israel, saying that the country would not become a theocracy.

“The State of Israel will not be a state based on Jewish law,” Netanyahu tweeted Monday.

The tweet was directed at comments by MK Bezalel Smotrich (United Right), the chairman of the National Union faction who said the State of Israel will return to conduct itself according to the "law of the Torah" as in the days of David and Solomon.