Arabs who ignored stabbing attack in Jerusalem arrested

Police arrest 5 who saw attack on Gabriel Lavi near Damascus Gate but did nothing. Court frees them.

Police located five people who saw the attack on Gabriel Lavi, who was seriously wounded by numerous stabbings near the Damascus Gate, and did nothing, according to Kan 11.

According to the report, the police suspect that one of them even stopped and photographed the act.

However, even though the suspects were arrested, the court decided to release them.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 6:20 pm the terrorist entered through the Damascus Gate and stabbed Gabriel Lavi, 50, who was seriously wounded, and began to flee by foot.

While fleeing, the terrorist spotted 18-year-old Yisrael Meir Nachumberg on David Street in the Old City, also stabbed him and wounded him moderately, tried to stab another young man and began to flee towards the Jaffa Gate.

Policemen stationed at the Jaffa Gate noticed the young man fleeing the terrorist, let him pass them, fired targeted shots at the terrorist and eliminated him.

Yesterday, Shaare Zedek Hospital reported another improvement in the condition of Gabriel Lavi.

The hospital said that Lavi underwent extubation and began breathing on his own. However, Lavi is still hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Earlier today, an improvement in the medical condition of Yisrael Meir Nachumberg, the young man moderately wounded in the same attack, was also reported.

Hadassah Hospital in Ein Kerem said that Nachumberg was transferred from the intensive care unit to a hospital ward, and that his condition is now defined as light.