Lev HaOlam organization founder Attorney Nati Rom led a group of pro-Israel activists from Europe this week from the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron. They were met by members of an Ecumenical Accompaniment Programme in Palestine and Israel (EAPPI) guided tour, where it was being claimed that Hevron is occupied territory while speaking against the State of Israel. The EAPPI organization presents itself as neutral and receives donations from people who love Israel around the world.

When Attorney Nati Rom suggested that members of the organization visit him at home they refused, claiming the area was occupied. But when Rom asked tour organizers how they dare preach that the Tomb of the Patriarchs is occupied territory, while they claim to act in the name of the Bible that says the Cave of the Patriarchs was purchased in full. They refused to engage on the point.

The group led by Attorney Rom was surprised that a few minutes before the incident, Rom had mentioned that many organizations present themselves as neutral for the sake of donations, but in practice undermine Israel's sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and help Israel's enemies.

Edward is one of the tourists in Rom's group: "Today we were exposed to organizations that present themselves as objective but in practice fight against the State of Israel. From now on, I'll conduct a deep study before I donate money to organizations of this kind, and only organizations that I'm convinced will work for the Jews in the Land of Israel will receive my contribution. In addition, I'll also recommend that my friends do so."

Attorney Nati Rom said: "I lecture all over the world, and people are constantly shocked to hear that the organizations they fund are working against the State of Israel. It's important to expose the lie and the anti-Israel and anti-Semitic activity of such organizations operating in Israel without hindrance."