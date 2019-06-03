Rafi Peretz: When the time is right, we'll have Jewish law

MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz, who chairs the United Right party and heads its Jewish Home faction, on Monday responded to comments made by the party's number two, MK Bezalel Smotrich.

On Sunday, Smotrich said his party "wants Torah to return to its foundation."

In an interview with Kan Bet, Peretz said he believes there are a lot of things in Israeli law which need fixing, and that Jewish law is very broad and balanced.

"I think that the State of Israel's laws include a lot of things which require fixing," Rabbi Peretz explained. "From the time the State was founded, Religious Zionism has taken upon itself to go step by step. It's not all or nothing."

"I very much believe in Jewish law, it's very broad and very respecting. I agree with Supreme Court justice Menachem Elon's system, in which Jewish law is used any time we don't have a direct ruling. Slowly, slowly, Jewish law will find its place, and I'm very happy about that.

"I'm not going to tell the country how to live. The Torah's law is very unique and balanced, and whenever the time for Jewish law comes, it comes. I respect the place the nation of Israel is currently in, I respect the place Israeli law occupies, and I want to move together with it."