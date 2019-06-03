Likud: Shaked, Bennett won't be replaced until next week

Despite vowing to fill vacancies at Justice and Education Ministries by Tuesday, Likud says new ministers won't be appointed till next week.

New Justice and Education ministers won’t be appointed this week, the Likud said Monday afternoon, despite claims Sunday that the positions would be filled by Tuesday.

“The handing out of the ministries has been pushed off to the beginning of next week, since the Prime Minister is interested in discussing with other officials in the coalition and in the Likud about the issue over the next few days,” the Likud said in a statement Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, Netanyahu dismissed both Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, both members of the New Right party, which failed to enter the 21st Knesset.

The two ministers were notified of their dismissals from the Netanyahu government after they appeared at Sunday’s cabinet meeting, the first time they had taken part in such a meeting since their defeat in the April 9th election.

The two had retained their ministries despite their defeat in the Knesset election after Netanyahu failed to cobble together a new government, prompting the coalition to vote for new elections.

Following the removal of the two ministers, the United Right has called on Netanyahu to tap MKs Peretz and Smotrich to the Education and Justice ministries respectively.