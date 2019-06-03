'We will seek to unite all the right-wing parties'

MK Smotrich vows to talk to the leaders of all right-wing parties to unite ahead of the next elections.

United Right MK Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the party's National Union faction, spoke Monday with Erel Segal and Roi Idan of 103 FM Radio about the dismissal of New Right ministers Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett, and the attack against him following his remarks about having the State according to the Torah at the annual celebration of Jerusalem Day in the Merkaz Harav Yeshiva.

"The Prime Minister made his decisions," Smotrich said of the dismissal of Bennett and Shaked. "We did not share in this, but we expect the portfolios to remain in our hands during these five months during the transitional government."

He said in response to the criticism he received for his remarks at Merkaz Harav: "What hurts me is mainly the ignorance, which spawns nonsense at a blind-typing rate. Those who want to remain ignorant and only run and scare - I can only wish them well."

He added that right-wing parties are expected to unite: "There is no legitimacy for someone to run alone, and our party intends to talk to everyone around."

Smotrich refused to answer a question about who would lead such a union of the various right-wing parties.