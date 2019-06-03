Special session to discuss compensation for fire victims

Prime Minister's Office to old meeting to discuss long-term compensation for those who lost homes to fires in Mevo Modi'im, Kibbutz Harel.

Prime Minister's Office Director-General Yoav Horowitz will hold a special session on Monday as part of the effort to formulate a national aid program to examine the actions that must be taken to bring about the full rehabilitation of the affected communities.

The discussion will examine the outlines of the responses to the local authorities and the rehabilitation of the forests and the residents - in the medium and long term.

Yoav Horowitz said, "The combined efforts of all those involved in the work have stopped the fire without casualties, and I wish to congratulate you. We will bring about the rehabilitation of the affected areas and the rapid return of the residents to their routine. We will continue to lead all the bodies to find solutions and quick responses to the residents of the affected areas."

On Sunday the government approved an initial budget of NIS 4.5 million to be transferred to the local authorities to cope with the destruction caused by the fires in Mevo Modi'im and Kibbutz Harel. This budget is intended to provide a solution to the evacuation and housing expenses of the residents in the short term.

The decision was formulated by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas).