2 charged with fleeing scene after running over child

Indictments filed against 2 who ran over 11-year-old boy in Jerusalem in hit-and-run incident.

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against two people involved in a hit-and-run accident in Jerusalem in mid-April.

Natanel Sandrosi is accused of fleeing the scene after striking a pedestrian and Meir Gamliel is charged with the offenses of violating a passenger's duty to call rescue bodies and driving above the speed limit.

According to the indictment, on the evening of the accident, Sandrosi drove on Golda Meir Street in Jerusalem and Meir Gamliel drove with him. The defendants reached the intersection of Golda Meir and Yitzhak Mirsky streets while Sandrosi drove at a high speed.

At the same time, an 11-year-old boy crossed the junction with the pedestrian traffic light. According to the indictment, Sandrosi drove quickly into the intersection and hit the boy on the pedestrian crossing.

The two, who noticed the injury, stopped the vehicle shortly after the junction, and after they realized the damage, Gamliel sat in the driver's seat and left the junction at high speed, without giving assistance to the injured person and without calling for assistance or presenting themselves as involved in the accident to the authorities.

The prosecution is seeking to extend the suspect's remand until the end of legal proceedings against them.