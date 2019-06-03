Trump: London mayor a stone cold loser, de Blasio is 'very dumb'

While Air Force One lands in London, President Trump takes to Twitter to bash Mayor Sadiq Khan, after Khan compared president to fascists.

President Donald Trump excoriated London Mayor Sadiq Khan Monday morning, just minutes before Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport near the British capital, kicking off the president’s state visit to the UK.

In a tweet released shortly before touching down at Stansted, Trump responded to comments by Mayor Khan in which he compared the US president to World War II-era fascists, calling the London mayor a “stone cold loser.”

“Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly ‘nasty’ to the visiting President of the United States,” Trump tweeted Monday morning, “by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me.”

Trump went on to excoriate New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a progressive Democrat and frequent critic of the president, calling him “very dumb and incompetent”.

“Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!”

The comments come two days after Khan wrote an op-ed for The Guardian in which he compared Trump to “European dictators of the 1930s and 40s” and “the military juntas of the 1970s and 80s.”

“Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat,” Khan continued. “The far-right is on the rise around the world, threatening our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than seventy years. Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Matteo Salvini in Italy, Marine Le Pen in France and Nigel Farage here in the UK are using the same divisive tropes of the fascists of the 20th century to garner support, but are using new sinister methods to deliver their message. And they are gaining ground and winning power and influence in places that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.”

The two leaders have trade jibes in the past, and in 2017 Khan urged the British government to cancel its invitation to President Trump.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” Khan said.