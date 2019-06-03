31 drug traffickers arrested in undercover operation

31 drug trafficking suspects were arrested Monday morning in the culmination an undercover operation.

The Central District of the Northern District Police operated an undercover agent who was intermingled in the criminal world for an period of time.

The police raided the homes of the suspects and arrested 31 residents of Migdal Ha'emek, Afula, Yokne'am, Upper Nazareth, Beit Shean, Yafia, Busmat Tivon and Kiryat Haim. In addition, many drugs of various kinds were seized, and two vehicles belonging to them were confiscated.

The undercover agent was employed with them in a meticulous and controlled manner for many months, during which he acquired the trust of the offenders and acted in their surroundings. The agent was able to obtain from the suspects on several occasions dangerous drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy, MDMA, hashish and marijuana, and collected evidence on them.

"The Israel Police will continue to employ a variety of operational and intelligence means to combat serious crime," said the Israel Police, adding: "This operation, in which an agent was employed, joins a long list of activities and operations carried out by the Israel Police in recent years in order to enable a normal and safe life for law-abiding citizens and to bring the perpetrators to justice. "