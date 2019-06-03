Report: No government-funded afternoon programs next year

Israel is holding repeat elections in September, and parents' pocketbooks may suffer as a result, Channel 12 reported.

Due to the fact that there is no government, budgets for many government offices, including the Education Ministry, cannot be passed.

Since the budget for afternoon programs for preschool, first-, and second-grade children was issued as a temporary budget, it is not clear how much money, if any, will be allocated to government-subsidized afternoon programs.

The programs are held in the schools and provide children with food as well as after-school activities. Parents receive a subsidy of between 150 NIS and 600 NIS per student per month, depending on their socioeconomic status.

Though the programs may still open, chances are high that many will not, forcing parents to seek alternative solutions.

In addition, 1,600 classrooms scheduled to open in September in new towns and schools may not open.

And parents' payments to schools, usually capped by the Education Ministry, may not be capped until the budget is passed, Ynet noted.

At this point, the budget for the programs is expected to pass in early January.