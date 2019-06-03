'We're shoving Israel into the haters' faces'

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach urged the Germany government to organize a parade in support of the State of Israel, modeled on the “Celebrate Israel” parade in New York on Sunday.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva on the sidelines of the march, Rabbi Boteach said the parade was not only an affirmation of support for the Jewish state, but a strong message against the rising tide of anti-Semitism.

"The message is that people love Israel and support Israel. The message is that all the haters of Israel is that we're shoving it in their face, their disgusting hatred of Israel, this new form of anti-Semitism that is overtaking over the globe; that we're not going to be silent. We're going to be proud, we're going to be public, we're going to be vocal."

Noting the recent comments by the German government’s anti-Semitism commissioner advising Jews not to wear kippot [yarmulkes or skullcaps] in public, Rabbi Boteach called for pro-Israel parades across Europe, and suggested the German government organize its own such parade in Berlin.

"We've got to have a Celebrate Israel Parade in the streets of Paris, in the streets of London, in the streets of Madrid, the streets of Lisbon. It has got to be absolutely everywhere. New York has two-and-a-half million Jews, I get it. But there should be parades for Israel anywhere where people love freedom, where people love democracy, especially in this age."

"In Germany, they're saying people can't wear their yarmulkes. Can you imagine? Here we're wearing our kippot, we're holding Israeli flags, we're being very proud. I would really encourage the government of Germany to atone for that horrible advice that Jews hide their Jewishness, the government of Germany should organize a salute to Israel parade."