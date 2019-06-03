'In politics you have to know how to overcome anger'

As the new election campaign gets underway, some of the Jewish Home party are calling for the party not to automatically exclude any potential partner, in order to increase the pool of potential votes.

One of them is a member of the Jewish Home Center and the director of the Barkai Rabbis' Center, Ronel Elkayam: "We have to understand that we are embarking on a new path, getting organized and preparing. It may well be that it will require us to have connections of this kind. We are in a new campaign and do not reject anyone. Any public that can be right for us in an electoral way, in anticipation of this difficult election campaign, could be on the agenda," he told Arutz Sheva.

"In spite of what happened with Ayelet [Shaked] and Naftali [Bennett], we are in a reality that requires us to think for the long term. In politics, one must also know how to overcome anger," he added.

"We lost 8-9 seats of right-wing votes that did not go in because of Feiglin and Bennett, so we have to make a stop and think right so that we can all win," he said, "but we have to think about the right connections for the moment. It is very possible that after we enter the Knesset, the right thing will be to disband the factions."

Elkayam called on the Religious Zionist factions to decide on their course of action as quickly as possible. "We do not have time. We have to go into marathon meetings in the coming days and think about what will be the right thing, not to go against things that contradict our ideology, but to find a common denominator that will bring as many of our voters as possible and prevent right-wing votes from being thrown in the trash. We will be in the best position on this field - connections can be right to ensure a right-wing government that knows how to deal with the challenges."