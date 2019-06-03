Smotrich: I was not involved in firing of Bennett, Shaked

National Union leader says he wants to replace Ayelet Shaked as Justice Minister now despite knowing is is just a transitional government.

National Union leader Bezalel Smotrich said Monday that he was not involved in the Prime Minister's decision to dismiss Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right).

"I was not involved in the dismissal of Bennett and Shaked. This is a decision by the Prime Minister," Smotrich said in an interview with Reshet Bet in response to criticism he received on the matter.

Smotrich later referred to Naftali Bennett's announcement last night at a meeting of activists of the New Right party that he intends to run in the upcoming elections within the framework of the party.

"I'm sure Bennett will not repeat the mistake and run alone. We cannot afford to split the camp again and risk losing votes," Smotrich said.

"I invite Bennett and anyone who wants to serve the public in the Knesset and in the government to unite into one big right-wing party," he added.

Addressing his demand to receive the justice portfolio immediately, despite the fact that the current government is merely a transition government, Smotrich explained: "I am ready to take on the mission with great joy, and it is clear to me that I am not going to make far-reaching changes - this will be in the next term, and the Justice Ministry is involved today in almost everything that happens in the government."