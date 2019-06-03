Poway Rabbi: Ateret Cohanim deserves our support every day

PLEASE MAKE A GENEROUS DONATION WITH ALL YOUR HEART.

Rabbi Yisrael Goldstein, who was wounded when a gunman opened fire at his synagogue in Poway, California in April, attended the Ateret Cohanim gala in honor of Jerusalem Day.

"What we went through at Chabad of Poway 30 days ago was a moment of terrorism, but what they go through is every single day," Rabbi Goldstein said. "We need to salute it. We need to respect, understand it, and appreciate it on a real level."

For close to forty years Ateret Cohanim has been working tirelessly to continue the "liberation and preservation" of Jerusalem, both within the Old City and its environs in our eternal capital.

With the help of Jews from Israel and abroad, the organization has successfully been able to modestly redeem, facilitate acquisitions, rekindle Jewish life in the Holy Basin and rebuild Jerusalem. Today, Jews have returned to dozens of compounds, most of which are homes in which Jews had lived until the Arab riots and pogroms in the years 1929-1939.

Today, and thanks to your past donations and investments, Ateret Cohanim has managed to bring back Jewish life to the old Jewish Quarter of the Old City, to the Mount of Olives (Maaleh HaZeitim), to Kidmat Zion and to the old Yemenite Village of Shiloach. The work is exhausting and is done under very difficult conditions, but above all and driving Ateret Cohanim, is the centuries-old oath that we swore to Jerusalem: "If I forget thee, O Jerusalem, let my right hand be forgotten."

Whole generations only prayed and dreamed of reviving Jerusalem from its ruins, but could not fulfill their dreams, and hopes. Those generations never saw the realization of the prophecies, about the resurrection of Jerusalem.

Ateret Cohanim has been blessed, as has our current generation. We have received from the Almighty the opportunity to engage in the redemption of the Holy City and to continue the tradition of hundreds of years since the arrival of the Ramban - Rabbi Moshe ben Nachman 700 years ago – who came here and laid the foundation for the renewed Jewish settlement. The Vilna Gaon and his disciples continued that same tradition of redeeming and building Jewish life in the heart of Jerusalem.

Due to the work of these giants, we once witnessed, at the beginning of the 20th century – a Jewish majority within the walled city and at its peak, there were close to 20,000 Jewish residents of the Old City.

This Jewish life was decimated by Arab pogroms and the "temporary loss" of Jerusalem in the 1948 war of Independence. For 19 years the Old City was under Jordanian rule, but since the miraculous Six Day War, we have returned to "OUR CITY" as the indigenous people of the land and with G-d's help, Ateret Cohanim has been working to redeem, rebuild, renovate and re-populate the "pumping station" and heart of the Jewish world - Jerusalem.

Ateret Cohanim calls on you to help in this monumental national project, to help us return home to Jerusalem, to help us in this important phase of the physical redemption process, and G-d willing, we will soon witness to see true peace, G-d's eternal light, the rebuilding of the Beit HaMikdash (Holy Temple) and the final stages of the messianic period.

