Rabbi Druckman: Right-wing parties need to run together

Israel isn't an 'occupation,' right-wing parties need to unite to guard to land, Religious Zionist rabbi says.

Rabbi Haim Druckman, a leading Religious Zionist rabbi, spoke on Monday morning about the recent political developments, emphasizing the need for the right-wing parties to unite ahead of the upcoming elections.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, Rabbi Druckman said, "All the right-wing parties need to run together in order to guard the land. This land is our land - it is not an 'occupation.' We can't rely on the Likud to do the job on its own."

Rabbi Druckman also expressed support for the United Right's insistence on retaining both the education and justice portfolios.

"Religious Zionists, who held these two portfolios in the previous Knesset, must retain them," he emphasized.

He also noted that a proposal by the Likud to give United Right chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz the Education Minister but withhold the Justice Ministry from United Right's number two, MK Bezalel Smotrich, is "tasteless and has no smell."

"It's an embarrassment," he added.