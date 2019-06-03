Tags:ILTV
Should Israel stop making the army obligatory?
Watch: Journalist & author Ben-Dror Yemini and Dr. Martin Sherman discuss the implications of the 'Haredi draft bill.'
Dr. Sherman in the studio
ILTV
