Gantz and Lapid to continue rotation agreement

Gantz, Lapid, Ya'alon and Ashkenazi gather to discuss the party's preparations for the upcoming elections.

The heads of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, on Sunday agreed to continue the partnership between them, including a rotation in the post of prime minister if they win the upcoming elections.

Gantz and Lapid had met with Moshe Ya'alon and Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss the party's preparations for the coming elections.

“Despite the speculation and false rumors, Blue and White will stand in the coming elections in the same format that brought a huge success of 35 seats only a few months ago,” the party said in a statement.

“That includes the rotation agreement between Gantz and Lapid, exactly as agreed upon by the leadership and presented to the public,” it added.