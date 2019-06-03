Sisi: We won't accept anything the Palestinians don't want

Egyptian President discusses US peace plan, makes clear he will not cede land as part of "Deal of the Century".

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Sunday related to the Trump administration’s peace plan and said that his country would not accept anything undesired by the Palestinian Arabs, Reuters reported.

“Egypt will not accept anything that the Palestinians do not want,” said Sisi after breaking the Ramadan fast at a hotel in Cairo.

“You are asking what’s the story and what does Sisi have in mind, and will he give up anything to anyone,” he continued, apparently referring to reports that Egypt could be required to allow areas in Sinai adjacent to the Gaza border to be part of the deal.

“Can you imagine that I would give something up. ... But, why?” said the Egyptian President, according to Reuters.

The Trump administration has not yet unveiled the contents of its peace plan, but it is planning to unveil the economic part of it at a conference that will take place in Bahrain on June 25 and 26.

While the plan has not yet been unveiled, Palestinian and Arab sources told Reuters it jettisons the two-state solution.

It envisages an expansion of Gaza into parts of northern Sinai, under Egyptian control, Palestinian Arab officials claimed.

In April, Jason Greenblatt, the US Representative for International Negotiations and one of the authors of the peace plan, rejected reports that the peace plan will include giving a portion of the Sinai Peninsula to Gaza.

“Hearing reports our plan includes the concept that we will give a portion of Sinai (which is Egypt’s) to Gaza. False! Please don’t believe everything you read. Surprising and sad to see how people who don’t know what’s in the plan make up and spread fake stories,” he tweeted at the time.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which has been boycotting the US ever since President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017, has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, has promised to consider the plan, saying at a conference in Warsaw in February that it should not be rejected before it is even presented.