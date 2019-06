Watch: The gift that moved Netanyahu Head of Mercaz Harav Yeshiva and a relative of Zachary Baumel give the Prime Minister a tallit on which his Hebrew name is embroidered. Hezki Baruch,

Avi Friedman Netanyahu wraps himself in tallit at Mercaz Harav Yeshiva Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu participated on Sunday evening in the central Jerusalem Day celebration at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva. During the celebration, the head of the yeshiva and a relative of Zachary Baumel, whose remains were brought to Israel in April 37 years after he was killed during the First Lebanon War, presented Netanyahu with a tallit (prayer shawl) on which his Hebrew name was embroidered.

