PA calls to strengthen Muslim presence on Temple Mount

The PA's foreign affairs department condemns the 'cruelty' of the 'occupation' and its 'attacks against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.'

Palestinian Arab organizations and individuals condemn the Israeli "harm" to the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the "violent assault" of worshipers and the arrest of dozens of them at the same time as the "outburst of settlers" in the area.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of Muslims rioted on the Temple Mount and hurled chairs and other objects at police forces. The police dispersed the rioters and later arrested a number of suspects who continued to riot and instigate further provocations.

Earlier on Sunday, Temple Mount headquarters reported that a record was broken on Sunday morning - Jerusalem Day - after 1,162 Jews went to the Temple Mount.

The Palestinian Authority's foreign affairs department condemned the "cruelty" of the "occupation" and its "attacks against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israel's plans on Judaizing it and imposing Israeli control over it."

The Palestinian Authority's foreign affairs department also called on the international community to immediately intervene and force Israel to comply with international law.

Osama al-Qawasmi, a spokesman for the Fatah movement and a member of its revolutionary council headed by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, called on Palestinian Arabs to continue to retain the al-Aqsa mosque and protect it.

Mahmud al-Habash, Abbas' religious advisor and head of the Shari'a court, said that the events at the Al-Aqsa Mosque were a dangerous development leading to a very dangerous stage. Al-Habash accused Israel of implementing a plan that would lead to further bloodshed in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to impose facts on the ground.