Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg to visit Israel

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's COO, in visiting Israel in August, according to a report by the Hebrew business magazine The Marker on Saturday. Sandberg, 50, considered one of the most powerful women in Silicon Valley and in the corporate world in general, will be in Israel for a few days in the context of a family trip.

According to The Marker, it's unknown whether Sandberg is planning on combining business and pleasure to schedule business meetings during her trip to the Holy Land or visit Israel's Facebook development center. Her visit is bound to attract much attention since it is apparently her first visit to Israel since she became the COO of Facebook in 2008.

Sandberg, a billionaire, was named in Time 100 in 2012 as one of the most influential people in the world. Prior to joining Facebook, she was a VP at Google. In 2007, Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, met Sandberg at a party and later hired her as Facebook's COO. Sandberg was instrumental in forging the path to Facebook's profitability.

Sandberg is considered a proponent of female empowerment, especially after the release of her best-selling book in 2013: Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead. In 2015, Sandberg's husband, Dave Goldberg, died suddenly while they were on vacation, leaving her alone with two young children. Sandberg subsequently released her second book, Option B in 2017, (co-authored with Professor Adam Grant) which also quickly became a best-seller, describing how she coped with the death of her husband and the nature of resilience.