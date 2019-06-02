Israeli-Arab woman arrested for joining Syrian terror group

Israeli citizen reportedly crossed border into Syria, joined Al-Nusra terrorist organization with hopes of becoming a 'martyr'.

Israeli authorities have arrested an Israeli-Arab woman who snuck into Syria and joined an Islamic terror organization, the Shin Bet interal security agency revealed Sunday.

According to a statement released Sunday by the Shin Bet, the agency, working in cooperation with the Israel Police, on 7 May 2019, arrested Ranwa Rasmi Muhammad Shanawi, born in 1997, a resident of Makr, on suspicion of having illegally left Israel for Syria, where she joined the Jabat al-Nusra terrorist group.

Shanawi was detained for investigation upon her return to Israel after having spent approximately one year with Jabat al-Nusra in Syria.

During the investigation, it was learned that Shanawi had made contact with a Syrian national who suggested that she go to Syria and join Jabat al-Nusra. She agreed out of the desire to become a martyr.

It was also learned that Shanawi stole money from her family to use in traveling to Syria. With the stolen money she bought a plane ticket to Turkey, arriving there in March 2018. She crossed the border into Syria with forged documents.

Shanawi joined the ranks of Jabat al-Nusra. She was arrested by the organization and held in Idlib. After her release, Shanawi sought to remain active in the organization but left Syria for Turkey and subsequently returned to Israel.

Shanawi subscribed to an extremist ideology including support for Islamic State and an abiding hatred of Jews.

The State Attorney's Office (Northern District) filed an indictment against Shanawi on 31 May 2019.