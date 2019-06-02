Fulds visit home in Old City of J'lem named after Ari

Click here to donate to Ateret Cohanim

Miriam Fuld, wife of the late Ari Fuld who was murdered in a terror attack in Gush Etzion about 8 and a half months ago, came with other members of her family for a tour of a new home in the Old City of Jerusalem named after Ari.

“This is where we need to be to bring Jews from all over the world back to Israel, Jerusalem. Ari was a very proud Jew, not afraid, did not apologize for being who he was, and this house should make him very proud.”

Donny Fuld, Ari’s brother, related a story. “At the engagement party of Ari and Miriam’s oldest daughter Tamar, my father, who is a Rav and Talmid Chacham, looked at me and said, ‘What can we do? We have to go on.’ I don’t wish to contradict my father, but I will add that we will go on, but that’s a choice we make.”

“Ari created light and life where there was none every single day, many times quietly without creating a ruckus. He was a seeker of truth, and he did the right and good thing. Today, where we’re standing is a testament to that.”

For close to forty years Ateret Cohanim has been working tirelessly to continue the "liberation and preservation" of Jerusalem, both within the Old City and its environs in our eternal capital.

With the help of Jews from Israel and abroad, the organization has successfully been able to modestly redeem, facilitate acquisitions, rekindle Jewish life in the Holy Basin and rebuild Jerusalem. Today, Jews have returned to dozens of compounds, most of which are homes in which Jews had lived until the Arab riots and pogroms in the years 1929-1939.

