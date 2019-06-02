Could United Right break apart?

Jewish Home party reportedly considering splitting from Otzma Yehudit after finding joint list did not increase voter turnout.

Senior officials in the Jewish Home Party are re-examining the party's decision to run together with the controversial Otzma Yehudit faction in the last election, Yisrael Hayom reported.

According to the party analysts, many of the supporters of Otzma Yehudit voted instead for Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party in the last elections in April. The final decision on the matter was not accepted, and the position of the National Union faction is still unclear.

Meanwhile, Jewish Home chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz is examining the possibility of holding internal elections for Knesset representatives and not duplicating the list of candidates as presented in the elections held in April.