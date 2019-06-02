Mecca summit slams US embassy move to Jerusalem

OIC condemns 'transfer of US, Guatemalan embassies to J'lem,' urges 'boycott' of countries that have opened diplomatic missions there.

The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday slammed the US decision to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as Israel's capital.

The Saudi-hosted summit condemned the "transfer of embassies of the United States and Guatemala to Jerusalem" and urged all members to "boycott" countries that have opened diplomatic missions in the city, a statement said.

The statement comes as US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner prepares to roll out economic aspects of his long-awaited Middle East peace plan at a conference in Bahrain later this month.

The plan, dubbed by Trump as the "deal of the century", has already been rejected by the Palestinian Authority (PA), which says Trump's policies have shown him to be biased in favor of Israel.

The PA has cut off all contacts with the Trump administration after the president recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017.