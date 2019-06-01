Need a US visa? You'll need to provide your social media names

The US State Department will require visa applicants to submit their social media names, email addresses, and phone numbers for the past five years.

Applicants will also be required to answer questions regarding international travel, deportation status, and whether they or their family members have ever been involved in terrorist activity. According to AP, the only exceptions will be applicants for certain diplomatic and official visa types are exempted from the requirements.

Previously, this information was only requested for applicants who had been tagged as requiring additional investigation, such as those who had traveled to areas high in terrorist activity.

In a statement to AP, a department spokesperson said: "National security is our top priority when adjudicating visa applications, and every prospective traveler and immigrant to the United States undergoes extensive security screening."

"We are constantly working to find mechanisms to improve our screening processes to protect U.S. citizens, while supporting legitimate travel to the United States."

The move, proposed in March last year, will affect an estimated 14.7 million people annually, BBC noted.