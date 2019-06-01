Oren Hazan: Clock is 'ticking,' Israel's right must unite

Dr. Joe Frager speaks with former MK Oren Hazan at Ateret Cohanim's gala event in New York.

Former MK Oren Hazan on Saturday night emphasized that in his opinion, what's important is not who gets into the Knesset, but that there is a sizable right-wing party in addition to the Likud.

In a conversation with Dr. Joseph Frager at the Ateret Cohanim gala event in New York, Hazan said, "I knew this was going to happen, I knew that [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu [would] eat the cake that he made."

"I'm going to run for this election, I just don't know how I'm going to do it," he promised. "I believe that all the people from the right-wing of the map will sit together and find a way to make another big party like the Likud party, and I hope we will succeed."

"It can be more simple than everybody thinks. Everybody just needs to lower their ego, that's all. I don't want to be in the first place, I don't even care to be at the end. It doesn't matter. The idea is to find a way to build a strong country, because now we have good friends in America.

"The time is ticking, we cannot wait.... I'm calling all my friends from the right-wing, let's sit together at the table, and let's find the right key to run together in the elections, to build a strong a strong right government for Israel, to fix the things that's broken, and to build a better future for all of us."

