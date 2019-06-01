'Gabbay buried the Labor party'

Former Labor MK Eitan Cabel on Friday attacked Labor chairman Avi Gabbay.

"After he killed the Labor party, the undertaker now feels pity and is being so kind as to take care of the burial arrangements," Cabel said in response to Gabbay's call for a united left-wing list in the next elections.

"The problem has long been not Avraham Gabbay, but rather all the members of the faction who have turned themselves into mute dolls," Cabel charged.

Earlier in the day, MK Gabbay said that in the upcoming elections the Labor party would merge with either the Meretz party or with the Blue and White party.

"In the coming elections, the center-left camp should run with three parties instead of five. There should be mergers here. The Joint List should work together. Labor will merge with Meretz or with Blue and White," Gabbay said at a conference in Tel Aviv.

"The decision must be made based on the question 'what will increase the power of the entire camp and lead to the victory of the camp in the elections?' and not based on what is good for each individual party," he added.

Cabel has been critical of Gabbay, particularly since the Labor party’s poor showing in the last elections, when the party received just 6 Knesset seats - an all-time low.

Cabel has repeatedly called on Gabbay to step down.

