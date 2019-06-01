11 dead in shooting incident in Virginia Beach

11 killed in shooting in the Virginia Beach municipal complex. Suspect killed, motive not yet known.

Eleven people were killed on Friday in a shooting in Virginia Beach, The Washington Post reports.

According to police, the suspect is also deceased. The motive behind the shooting is unclear at this time.

The incident occurred when shots were fired in the Virginia Beach municipal complex.

A Tweet from the police said they think the shooter acted alone. There were no immediate reports on the conditions of the victims.

A woman who works in the Public Works building where the shooting occurred said she and about 20 co-workers barricaded themselves in offices with desks. The woman, Megan Banton, told Channel 13 NewsNow that she could hear gunshots and police officers screaming for people to “get down.”

“I just don’t know why anyone would do something like that,” Banton told the station. “I don’t know what would possess somebody to come in and just start shooting at people.”

Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Allen Perry said officers were called to the Public Works building 2, which is in the municipal complex, for a report of shots fired. The complex contains about 25 buildings.

Perry said later that officers were in the process of clearing the building where the shooting occurred. He said he could still not give a specific number of injuries.

Five patients were sent to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one patient who was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital is being flown to the Level I Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, said Sentara spokesman Dale Gauding.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)