British Labour party suspends yet another member

UK Labour party suspends senior official who was recorded accusing Israeli embassy of “whipping up” anti-Semitism claims against Corbyn.

Britain’s Labour party has suspended a senior official after he was recorded accusing the Israeli embassy of “whipping up” anti-Semitism claims against leader Jeremy Corbyn, the Jewish News of London reported on Friday.

According to the report, the official, Peter Willsman, was informed in a letter he would be barred from National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings or performing functions while he is suspended.

Willsman made the comments in January at a meeting in Oxford with the American-Israeli author Tuvia Tenenbom.

In the recording, Willsman can be heard asserting that Labour party staffers work indirectly for the Israeli embassy.

“The people that are in the Labour Party doing it are people who are linked. One of them works indirectly for the Israeli embassy,” he said, according to the Jewish News.

“So obviously, I wouldn’t want to be bothered to find out, but my guess is that they’re the ones that are whipping [it up],” added Willsman.

Willsman also extended his claims of Israeli interference to the letter written by 68 rabbis last year, saying Labour has chosen to ignore the Jewish community.

“In the Guardian not long ago, we had 68 rabbis obviously organized by the Israeli embassy, 68 rabbis saying ‘anti-Semitism in the Labour Party is widespread and severe,'” he said.

Willsman becomes the latest of dozens of Labour members who have been suspended and, in some cases, expelled from the party due to anti-Semitism over the last few years.

A report released in October of 2016 determined that the Labour party’s leadership is failing to seriously confront the anti-Semitism among its ranks.

More recently, nine Labour lawmakers left the party over its failure to tackle the problem of hatred toward Jews among party supporters and leaders.

Earlier this week, the United Kingdom’s Equality and Human Rights Commission officially launched an investigation into Labour’s anti-Semitism problem.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has come under fire not only for failing to tackle the anti-Semitism in the party but also for calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends" and for outright refusing to condemn those two terrorist organizations despite being urged to do so by local Jewish groups.

Corbyn insists he is not an anti-Semite. In an interview with the BBC in September of 2018 he described anti-Semitism “as a scourge in any society, I have opposed it all my life…I have spent my whole life opposing racism in any form and I will die fighting racism."

