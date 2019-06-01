Trump to announce second presidential run next month

Trump to announce his second presidential run at a rally in Orlando, Florida on June 18.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will be officially announcing his second presidential run at a rally in Orlando, Florida, next month.

“I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally!” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump is not expected to have difficulty securing the Republican nomination for a second term. While former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld has announced that he will challenge Trump, history shows that presidents generally only face serious primary challenges when their approval rating within their own party is at 75% or below.

