Greenblatt stresses Israel's right to self-defense

US envoy comments on demolition of latest Hezbollah tunnel: Any peace plan must address Israel's security challenges.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, commented on Friday on the IDF’s demolition of a Hezbollah terror tunnel which crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

“This is another example (of many) of Israel's security challenges, why we're committed to its right to self-defense & how any peace plan MUST address these challenges,” he tweeted.

The tunnel which was destroyed was a cross border attack tunnel belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization and neutralized by the IDF, following the other attack tunnels that were neutralized and destroyed during Operation Northern Shield.

The latest tunnel was the flagship tunnel of the Hezbollah terror organization tunneling effort, in which Hezbollah invested the most resources and efforts. Infrastructure was installed in it that allowed for a prolonged stay of terrorists inside, efficient excavation capabilities and mobility of operatives.

Greenblatt’s comments come as the US prepares to unveil its peace plan for Israelis and Palestinian Arabs.

The economic part of the plan is scheduled to be presented at an economic conference that will take place in Bahrain on June 25 and 26.

