The great election fiasco The cost of the politicians' ego is 475 Million NIS. Walter Bingham,

Flash 90 Avigdor Liberman Hear: How the invincible Bibi lost his magic touch. Also: The draft-dodging game of the phony Yeshiva students - and Ben Gurion's regret. Plus: Walter's World lives up to its reputation 'With a Touch of Class' Bringing you a review of two books. 'A Newlywed's Guide to physical intimacy' for orthodox couples and 'Baseless Hatred' a lesson for life. And: More.

